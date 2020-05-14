fbpx Skip to content
Buy Tix
Donate

Click for updates on the coronavirus and your Portland Symphony Orchestra.

← Return to Calendar
Thursday, May 14 2020
5:30pm

Program

Solo Together
An Un-Gala to Support the PSO

The Video and Online Auction will be live and available from 5:30pm to 9:00pm. 

Even though we’re solo right now, let’s celebrate the power of music together.

A night of performances you don’t want to miss, Solo Together is a virtual “un-gala” experience that will bring performances of our world-class PSO musicians to your home.

Proceeds from this fundraiser, scheduled in place of the canceled Wine Dinner, support PSO programs that enrich the lives of over 100,000 children and adults each season. Even now, our programs have been going virtual to meet people in their homes. All donations and online auction bids received during the event will keep our music strong now and for when we can safely return to the stage.

Order takeout from your favorite restaurant, grab a glass of wine or sparkling water, dress up in your best evening attire (or fanciest pajamas) and join us for a one-night only virtual performance and musical celebration right from your couch!

Use the hashtag #PSOSoloTogether and share your photos with us on Facebook or Instagram to show us how you’re enjoying Solo Together!

This event is free and open to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated.

RSVP to let us know you’ll be celebrating with us on May 14th!

I’ll be there! 

Join the Solo Together Host Committee to help keep our music strong now and when we can safely return to the stage.

100% of your donation is tax deductible. Thank you for your generous support.

INDIVIDUAL: $50

COUPLE: $100

 

For questions, corporate sponsorship opportunities, or more information, please contact Melanie Morse at mmorse@portlandsymphony.org or 207-773-6128 x 305.

Featuring

Head shot of Charles Dimmick
Charles Dimmick PSO Concertmaster

Bio

Lauren Winter PSO Principal French Horn
Sasha-Callahan-violin
Sasha Callahan PSO Assistant Principal Second Violin

Bio

Leo Eguchi PSO Violoncello
Greg Simonds PSO Percussion

Event Sponsors

Extras

Join the Solo Together Host Committee to help keep our music strong now and when we can safely return to the stage. 100% of your donation is tax deductible. Thank you for your generous support.

INDIVIDUAL: $50

COUPLE: $100

Close Menu
Eckart Preu _2_by_Mical_Hutson_10102018_2

ECKART PREU

Meet the PSO’s 2019-20 Music Director

LEARN MORE

Close Menu
Covid19 Concert Cancelations

LEARN MORE

Close Menu
eckart, musicians & part of orch audience

PSO SYMPHONY 101

Get an in-depth look at how the musicians prepare for a concert.

Learn more

Close Menu
FullHall (2)
Close Menu
_DSC7934

PSO Musician Relief Fund

Please consider supporting our artists whose livelihoods have been deeply impacted due the the coronavirus.

DONATE TODAY

Close Menu
notes from home amy sims image

PSO Notes From Home

Watch as the amazing musicians of your Portland Symphony Orchestra bring music, instrument demonstrations, and more from their homes to yours!

Learn More