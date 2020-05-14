Even though we’re solo right now, let’s celebrate the power of music together .

A night of performances you don’t want to miss, Solo Together is a virtual “un-gala” experience that will bring performances of our world-class PSO musicians to your home.

Proceeds from this fundraiser, scheduled in place of the canceled Wine Dinner, support PSO programs that enrich the lives of over 100,000 children and adults each season. Even now, our programs have been going virtual to meet people in their homes. All donations and online auction bids received during the event will keep our music strong now and for when we can safely return to the stage.

Order takeout from your favorite restaurant, grab a glass of wine or sparkling water, dress up in your best evening attire (or fanciest pajamas) and join us for a one-night only virtual performance and musical celebration right from your couch!

This event is free and open to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated.

RSVP to let us know you’ll be celebrating with us on May 14th!

Join the Solo Together Host Committee to help keep our music strong now and when we can safely return to the stage.

100% of your donation is tax deductible. Thank you for your generous support.

INDIVIDUAL: $50

COUPLE: $100

For questions, corporate sponsorship opportunities, or more information, please contact Melanie Morse at mmorse@portlandsymphony.org or 207-773-6128 x 305.